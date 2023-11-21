Discover the Charm of Kaohsiung: Taiwan's Hidden Gem

Located at the southern tip of Taiwan, the port city of Kaohsiung offers plenty of attractions with wide open boulevards and open skies. Highlights include the Pier 2 Art Centre, Love River, contemporary art museums, shopping districts, old streets, family-run restaurants, and night markets. Kaohsiung is also generally cheaper than Taipei.





IndependentSG » / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer is a solid all-rounder vehicle with unique rugged charmMost crossovers and SUVs on the market today — especially the smaller ones — do the exact opposite of what their looks suggest. In the face of gentler flash floods, or a muddy, unpaved path where grip is low, these high-riders would be scarcely more helpful than a normal sedan — that is to say, not at all. Going against...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Street fashion: Add magic and charm to your styleLet magical elements add a dash of style to your charmed life. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

The Big Read: Singapore's sun-kissed Southern Islands draw city slickers with rustic charmSINGAPORE: Fishing at St John’s Island bright and early last Sunday (Oct 15) morning were three friends — Aiden Raphael Keh, 17, Lin Jiayuan, 21, and Sim Jin Heng, 26.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Discover Hamas Tunnel at Gaza HospitalIsraeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the army said, while the UN voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday (Nov 17) via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Discover Fun Things to Do and Places to Visit in SingaporeThings to do in Singapore: Food, entertainment, workshops, attractions and more Join Singapore's newest fun activities & workshops for friends, family & couples. Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens: Discover what’s newTake a tour of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), which was officially reopened on Wednesday as the complex’s largest terminal by passenger capacity.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »