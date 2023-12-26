Directors and shareholders removed from SG Gree

Su Baolin (top left) was removed as director and shareholder of SG Gree on Sept 26. Su Haijin was removed as a shareholder of the same firm on Sept 28.The firms are across sectors such as construction, IT and finance. Cambodian national Su Baolin was removed as director and shareholder of air-conditioning company SG Gree on Sept 26. Cypriot national Su Haijin was removed as a shareholder of the same firm on Sept 28.

Su Baolin, 42, faces two charges – one for allegedly using a forged document to show he was the executive director of an import-export company, and a second where he is said to have conspired with a former Citibank employee to make a false document with the intention to cheat Standard Chartered Bank. The Straits Times on Nov 21 visited SG Gree, which shares the same premises as Jiaxing Holdings in an industrial building at 35 Tampines Street 92. Employees there said Su Haijin and Su Baolin had resigned from the firm. SG Gree shares the same premises as Jiaxing Holdings in an industrial building at 35 Tampines Street 92





