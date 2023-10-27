Digital Core REIT’s property net income down 3.7% YoY in 9M23

Potential influx of expats from Hong Kong to spark demand for homes in prime districtsLendela redefines borrowing experience to fight isolation and stigma

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244. 4 key goals wealthy families are prioritising

CICT posts 0.6% YoY higher net property income of $275m in 3Q23pstrongThe REIT attributed its improved NPI to higher gross rental income./strong/p pCapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's (CICT) net property income rose 0.6% YoY to $275m in 3Q23, its latest financial update showed./p pIn a bourse filing, CICT attributed its improved NPI to the increase in its gross rental income. Read more ⮕

Condo resale prices increase by 7.6% YoY in SeptemberpstrongAcross submarkets, RCR posted the highest year-on-year price increase./strong/p pCondo resale prices picked up in September, rising 0.8% MoM and 7.6% YoY, data from 99.co and SRX showed./p pAcross submarkets, the Rest of Central Region (RCR) posted the highest year-on-year increase in prices at 8. Read more ⮕

Private residential resale volume slips 12% YoY to 2,748 units in 3Q23pstrongFor 2023, OrangeTee expects resale volume to reach 10,000-12,000 units./strong/p pSlower sales during the seventh lunar month and elevated interest rates dragged the private residential resale volume down to 2,748 in 3Q23, or a 12% drop from 3Q22. Read more ⮕

Chinese asset managers apply to launch first commercial property-backed REITsSHANGHAI : The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges received the first applications from three asset managers seeking to launch publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) backed by commercial properties. Read more ⮕

Subsidy window for hawkers to adopt digital payments extended till Dec 2024So far, 11,000 stallholders have registered since the initiative was launched. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates on digital ad strengthNEW YORK: Meta Platforms beat expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday (Oct 25), helped by an austerity drive and a recovery in digital advertising ahead of the holiday season. The company, which reported its best operating margins in two years, also trimmed expenses for the year. Read more ⮕