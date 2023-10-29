Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?

BENGALURU - BharOS, touted as India’s home-grown answer to Google-owned Android and Apple’s iOS, is now believed to be a clone of popular Android-compatible operating system GrapheneOS, say digital security experts in India.
The name evokes the Hindi word for “trust”, and the system was supposedly developed by JandK Operations, a company incubated in Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub of the elite Indian Institute of Technology in Madras.
In software engineering, to “fork” is to propose changes to an existing software project or use someone else’s project as a starting point for an individual idea. The allegation was first made on Sept 28 by @TechLeaksZone, the X – formerly known as Twitter – account of a Telegram channel that shares smartphone news. headtopics.com
In a Sept 30 tweet, Pravartak identified the code published on GitHub as originating from a Chennai-based software firm called Megam Solutions. Megam Solutions also issued a public statement on Oct 23, saying it “deeply regrets an unintentional mistake committed by one of our engineers while working in the open source public repository and mentioned the name BharOS... This change in the open source code has no connection whatsoever with BharOS used by M/s J&K Ops Pvt Ltd”.
Security experts said that any doubts around the indigeneity and security of a project funded by Indian taxpayers could be settled with greater transparency around who was involved in building the operating system, and what exactly made BharOS indigenous and more secure than other systems. headtopics.com
