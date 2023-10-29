Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?

BENGALURU - BharOS, touted as India’s home-grown answer to Google-owned Android and Apple’s iOS, is now believed to be a clone of popular Android-compatible operating system GrapheneOS, say digital security experts in India.

The name evokes the Hindi word for “trust”, and the system was supposedly developed by JandK Operations, a company incubated in Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub of the elite Indian Institute of Technology in Madras.

In software engineering, to “fork” is to propose changes to an existing software project or use someone else’s project as a starting point for an individual idea. The allegation was first made on Sept 28 by @TechLeaksZone, the X – formerly known as Twitter – account of a Telegram channel that shares smartphone news. headtopics.com

In a Sept 30 tweet, Pravartak identified the code published on GitHub as originating from a Chennai-based software firm called Megam Solutions. Megam Solutions also issued a public statement on Oct 23, saying it “deeply regrets an unintentional mistake committed by one of our engineers while working in the open source public repository and mentioned the name BharOS... This change in the open source code has no connection whatsoever with BharOS used by M/s J&K Ops Pvt Ltd”.

Security experts said that any doubts around the indigeneity and security of a project funded by Indian taxpayers could be settled with greater transparency around who was involved in building the operating system, and what exactly made BharOS indigenous and more secure than other systems. headtopics.com

World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clashLUCKNOW, India : England's World Cup title defence may be in tatters after four defeats in five matches but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday their sagging fortunes won't stop them from relishing their blockbuster clash with hosts India. Read more ⮕

India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded EnglandLUCKNOW, India : India vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss their World Cup match with England as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury so the hosts may stick with his replacement Suryakumar Yadav, batsman KL Rahul said on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron businessNEW DELHI : Tata Group is set to start assembling Apple iPhones in India after Wistron Corp approved the sale of its Indian manufacturing unit to the salt-to-software conglomerate, a minister said on Friday. Read more ⮕

CapitaLand India Trust’s net property income jumps 3% YoY to $85.6m in 1H23pstrongspan style="font-size:11pt; font-variant:normal; white-space:pre-wrap"span style="font-family:Arial,sans-serif"span style="color:000000"span style="font-weight:700"span style="font-style:italic"span style="text-decoration:none"Despite the increase in NPI, the trust recorded a lower DPU of $0.0336. Read more ⮕

Wade named Australia captain for T20 series against IndiaMatthew Wade will captain Australia's squad during their upcoming Twenty20 tour of India in November and December with Mitch Marsh due to return home after the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕

Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel, sources sayNEW DELHI/DOHA - Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar on Thursday (Oct 26) were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and another in Qatar said. Neither New Delhi nor Doha has officially stated the charges against the eight who were arrested in August 2022. In India, a... Read more ⮕