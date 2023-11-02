Did Aileen Tan's husband threaten divorce for money? Scammer gets personal

"Later, my husband called me personally and told me that scammer had already called his sister in Hong Kong, asking her to transfer money to a bank account. These scammers are so disgusting. Be careful, don't be fooled."

Aileen's audience found her cool response hilarious, with many imitating it in the comments, writing: "Noted, thanks."published yesterday: "He called me his wife and asked me if I had HK$10,000 (S$1,750). He said he bought something online and wanted me to help pay for it temporarily and then he'd pay me back in cash."

Her 'husband' even sent her the account number of a bank in Hong Kong, but as Aileen was watching the local thriller and didn't remember how to transfer money to an overseas bank number, she told 'him' she'd do it later."I thought it was strange. My husband was obviously at work so why was he suddenly anxious for me to transfer money?" she wondered.

It was then that she received a WhatsApp voice message from her real husband telling her not to transfer any money, and how the scammer had contacted his sister too, leaving Aileen confused.Upon returning home, Aileen had immediately checked her husband's phone and could not find the WhatsApp chat she had had with the scammer on it.

"Fortunately, neither my sister-in-law nor I was deceived," she added. "This is the first time I've encountered such a thing.

