Despite a lower volume, condo resale prices only slightly increased

October 27, 2023 5:20 AMThe condo resale market has always been a dynamic one, reflecting the pulse of the real estate sector. This September, we observed a peculiar trend: a slight increase in condo resale prices despite a significant drop in the resale volume.

Numbers and data collected from the flash report made by 99.co's Mr. Luqman Hakim, Chief Data & Analytics Officer."A flurry of events and activities probably prompted the drop in September's resale volume, the lowest volume in the past eight months," said Luqman Hakim

Several events and activities in September might have contributed to the dip in resale volume, marking it the lowest in the past eight months. The launch of new BTO Flats, the Hungry Ghost Festival, the PSLE examination period, and the September school holidays all played a role in this decline.Despite the drop in volume, condo resale prices saw an increase of 0.8 per cent in September. When we break it down by region, RCR led the way with a growth of 1.2 per cent, followed by CCR at 0.5 per cent. headtopics.com

However, OCR witnessed a decrease of 0.4 per cent. According to the SRX Price Index for Condo Resale, there was a month-on-month increase of 0.8 per cent over August 2023 and a year-on-year increase of 7.6 per cent over September 2022. All regions experienced a year-on-year price increase, with RCR leading at 8.1 per cent.In September 2023, an estimated 738 units were resold, marking an 18.4 per cent decrease from the 905 units in August 2023. This volume is 35.

A regional breakdown shows that 53.1 per cent of the volume came from OCR, 31.4 per cent from RCR, and 15.5 per cent from CCR. Interestingly, the percentage of sub-sale transactions to total secondary sale transactions was 10.8 per cent, a 1.2 per cent decrease from August 2023.The highest transacted price for a resale unit in September was a whopping $32,000,000 at Goodwood Residence (Bukit Timah). headtopics.com

