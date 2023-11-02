Democracy worldwide trending downwards: Report

"This is the sixth year that we've seen more countries with democratic declines than improvements," its programme officer, Michael Runey, told AFP. He is one of the authors of The Global State of Democracy 2023 report.

The rule of law embodied by independent courts and freedom from political violence was also weakening in countries such as Austria, Hungary and Peru, the report noted.In the rights category, the authors noted declines in freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, though overall declines were not significant.

Institutions keeping powers in check also include entities such as human rights organisations, civil society networks as well as investigative journalists. The organisation had noted a democratic downturn tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Runey said that now with data from after the peak of the pandemic, it had not seen any type of"rebound" yet.

"We see signs of hope in isolated countries around the world. But overall the picture is still quite negative," Runey said.

