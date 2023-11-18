Demand for Skills in Digital and Care Sectors Expected to Increase

Demand for skills in the digital and care sectors is expected to increase in the next two years, an annual report released on Friday has shown. For the first time, the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report highlighted 24 top job skills that are expected to grow, based on prediction modelling, a technique used to anticipate future outcomes.

These include care sector skills like effective client communication, as well as digital economy skills such as qualitative analysis and software design. These skills were also highlighted for being highly transferable across sectors and job roles. Industry 4.0 skills, which refer to using automation and smart solutions to improve processes in manufacturing, were also featured in this forecast





