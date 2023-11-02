Deliveryman confronted for possibly working illegally

The unseen person taking the video can be heard asking him: "How come you're using the Malaysian vehicle to do the delivery job?" The video then cuts to a parked motorcycle with a Malaysian number plate. The man got on the bike and rode off as the video taker repeated: "Show me your account."In March, a viral video showed a man crying and pleading for mercy after he was accused of being an illegal food delivery rider.

Foreigners coming to Singapore to deliver food illegally have been a growing problem since the lifting of Covid travel restrictions. On Oct 7, three foreigners were fined between $3,800 and $10,000 for working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore, but they may be just the tip of the iceberg.Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass may be liable to a fine not exceeding $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in September it has been engaging the major food delivery platforms to enhance their processes and prevent the misuse of accounts by unauthorised parties. MOM and the platforms have also worked together on educational messages to advise riders against allowing foreigners to use or share their food delivery accounts, which have been disseminated through the platforms' communication channels.

"For instance, delivery-partners are required to upload their identification details during sign-up. The team will then conduct a series of checks and verifications against the information submitted.

