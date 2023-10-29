, the capital of Guangdong Province in China? The cuisine then made its way to Hong Kong, and the rest is history. Looking to bring a taste of ‘original’who opened King Of Cheong Fun in a Bedok North kopitiam in September. The couple met as colleagues at an advertising production company in Bedok.

“We wanted to learn from as many masters as possible so that we could then develop our own recipe,” says Susxin. Of course, all chefs will keep a couple of tricks secret. Most of the chefs would host them for a week and demonstrate how they prepared their food but did not allow the couple to note down the exact measurements.

They returned to Singapore and spent another three months “combining the skills of all the masters” to develop their own cheong fun recipe, perfecting their batter and sauce. The couple, who quit their jobs to chase their hawkerpreneur dream, says the hardest part of this career change is the sheer physical exhaustion. They were surviving on two hours of sleep when they first started. “We didn’t dare ride our motorbike to work because we were afraid we’d doze off,” recalls Susxin, who is thankful that they have since attracted a regular breakfast and lunch crowd. headtopics.com

“We hope our cheong fun will make diners more aware of what Guangzhou-style cheong fun is,” says Xinhui, who sells 100 plates daily and up to 180 plates on weekends.Their eight cheong fun options range from $3 for a plain one, to $8 for a ‘Family Combo’ that includesilling on the menu (except the crispy you tiao). The couple insists on using fresh (not frozen) pork and prawns and everything is made to order.

The slippery, chewy cheong fun is generously doused in their proprietary sauce and topped with sesame seeds. They use a brand of soy sauce – they declined to name it – that a Guangzhourecommended, which took them some effort to source locally. Every morning, Xinhui cooks up a batch of his “soul sauce”, as he calls it, with eight types of Chinese herbs and aromatics such as geranium leaves and small red onions imported from China. headtopics.com

