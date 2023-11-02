Deep fake videos are now much harder to detect due to technological advancement: Professor

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Space for ceasefires to negotiate the release of hostages: ProfessorYael Aronoff, Serling Chair in Israel Studies and Professor of International Relations at Michigan State University, explains the possibility of a ceasefire at this stage in the Israel-Hamas war and the challenges associated with moving towards peace.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Malaysia’s PAS has tough task wooing non-Muslim voters, analysts sayNon-Muslims are concerned that their rights may be eroded should the Islamist party come to power. Read more at straitstimes.com.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Moderate expectations from possible US-China summit, top diplomats in Washington sayThey say that fundamental positions on both sides have not changed. Read more at straitstimes.com.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China scaling back 'loud and brash' Pacific funding, say researchersSYDNEY: China's spending spree throughout the South Pacific is drying up as Beijing instead seeks to cement its footprint in a smaller number of "friendly states", Australian researchers said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

TODAYONLINE: S’poreans more stressed than global counterparts; 16% say their stress is 'not manageable': StudySINGAPORE — Stress levels in Singapore have increased steadily since 2021, with close to nine in 10 people (87 per cent) reporting that they felt stressed this year — seven percentage points more than the global average, a new study published on Tuesday (Oct 31) has found.

