Deep fake videos are now much harder to detect due to technological advancement: Professor

ChannelNewsAsia1 min.

Cem Say, Professor of Computer Engineering at Bogazici University, spells out the complexities of artificial intelligence and regulating the sector as world leaders and industry players meet for the UK AI Safety Summit.

