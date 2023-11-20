Declining Interest in Accounting Jobs in Singapore

Interest in accounting jobs is waning in Singapore despite the growing demand for the profession. Over the past five years, there has been a 10% decrease in accounting degree students at universities in Singapore. On the other hand, demand for accounting jobs is expected to reach up to 7,000 by 2025. Given the dwindling pool of candidates, smaller and medium-sized accounting practices face stiff competition from the Big Four firms.

To address manpower challenges faced by the accounting industry, the government has formed a task force to enhance the profession's attractiveness





