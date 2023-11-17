Decline in Transactions Continues for Third Consecutive Month

Transactions fell 6.5% MoM in October, marking the third consecutive month of decline. “These developments have captured the attention of prospective home buyers due to their unique offerings and strategic locations. This positive shift in sentiment can be attributed to the availability of appealing options, as more new launches hit the market.

As these options become more diverse, it encourages those on the sidelines to take a more proactive stance in considering the opportunities presented by the evolving new launch landscape. According to PropNex, J’den booked 88% of its total 368 units at an average price of $2,451 psf, whilst Hillock Green sold more than 27% of its 474 units at an average price of $2,108 psf, which is “an encouraging performance in the Lentor area which has ample upcoming housing supply.” “Going by buyers’ response and recent government land sales tenders, it seems that the residential property market is still relatively resilient and market confidence remains intact even though sales have been muted in the past month

