Debate over Request for 6th-Floor Pick-Up by Private-Hire Driver

Last week, a conversation between a private-hire driver and his passenger sparked a debate on acceptable behavior. The passenger requested a pick-up on the 6th floor, leading to a disagreement. The driver questioned if the passenger was handicapped and demanded an extra $5.

The passenger agreed to go to the pick-up spot.

Private-Hire Driver Passenger Pick-Up Debate Behavior Handicapped

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYonline / 🏆 1. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore ranked 6th most resilient city in latest global indexSingapore was ranked twelfth the last time the index was published. Big leap upward in the number of people making SG their home

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Toddler falls to death from third floor of India mall after slipping from dad's armA toddler died after falling from the third floor of a mall in central India, after her dad apparently lost his grip on the girl while going up an escalator. According to media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday (March 19) in a mall in Raipur city, within the state of Chhattisgarh. CCTV footage of the tragic incident showed a...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Science experiment gone wrong: Taiwan teacher under fire for deliberately dropping cat on classroom floorHe was trying to demonstrate angular momentum to his class, but he was schooled by the public instead. A teacher in Taiwan came under fire after he dropped a cat in his classroom during a physics experiment, Mirror Media reported on March 6. In a video recording of the incident, the teacher surnamed Lee can be seen holding his pet...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

'Faeces all over the floor': Tenant goes missing, leaves landlord's Malaysian home in disarrayShe wanted a new tenant, but now her tenant has also become wanted - by the police. A landlord was left in shock after her tenant fled, leaving her Malaysian home in a disastrous mess, Chinapress reported on Saturday (March 9). The tenant also had a criminal record, as the landlord, surnamed Li, later found out. During a press conference...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Can your home fetch more if it is on an ‘auspicious’ floor?Homes on floors with auspicious numbers like 8, 18 and 28 tend to be more popular with buyers

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Australia confident about receiving nuclear subs even though US funding request cutUnder the Aukus deal signed in 2021, the US will sell Australia up to five attack submarines.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »