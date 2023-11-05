Debate in India over Productive Work Culture

A debate is raging in India over what constitutes a productive work culture after the co-founder and former CEO of an information technology giant said young people need to work at least 70 hours a week in order to make the country an economic powerhouse.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAİTS_TİMES: Does India really need young people to work 70 hours a week for economic development?A debate is raging in India over what constitutes a productive work culture. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: ‘Work hard, talk less, do more’ is how Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng made his fortuneHong Leong Group executive chairman says passion and experience speak louder than words in business. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: ‘Seaweed has been sea gold’: India to expand mariculture sector for jobs amid climate challengesIndia plans to expand the seaweed sector to counter overfishing and climate change. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Australia PM Albanese vows to 'work constructively with China'SHANGHAI: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed on Sunday (Nov 5) to "work constructively" with China as the two countries seek to thaw icy relations.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Air pollution in India's New Delhi turns 'severe', some schools shutAsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there. NEW DELHI — People in New Delhi woke up to a thick layer of toxic haze on Friday (Nov 3), and some schools were ordered to be shut for two days as the air...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: India's Infosys says US unit hit by cyber security eventBENGALURU : Indian IT service provider Infosys said on Friday its U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »