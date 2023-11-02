DBS prohibited from buying new businesses or closing branches for 6 months

“This is to ensure that the bank dedicates the needed resources and attention to strengthen its technology risk management systems and controls. MAS will not approve any new business acquisitions by the bank during this period,” the central bank said.

After six months, MAS will review DBS’ progress on its remediation efforts. It warned that it may choose to extend the duration of the measures, vary the additional capital requirement currently imposed, or take further actions at that point. An earlier independent third-party comprehensive review of DBS found shortcomings in system resilience, incident management, change management, and technology risk governance and oversight.

MAS expects that it will take DBS Bank 24 months to put into place the planned structural changes to improve resiliency of its services.

