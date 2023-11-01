DBS chairman says senior management will be held accountable for banking service disruptions

The board and management of Singapore's largest lender also apologised, saying that the bank is “addressing the issues at hand with utmost priority”.It will also not be allowed to reduce the size of its Singapore branch and ATM networks for now, to ensure there are adequate alternative channels for its customers in the event of further disruptions while the bank works to improve the resilience of its digital platforms.

Establishing a new sub-committee of the Board Risk Management Committee called the BRMC Technology Risk Committee. It will provide dedicated oversight of technology risk and oversee the implementation of the remedial measures.

"With these changes, customers can expect to see concrete improvements in both service availability and service recovery in the coming months and over the longer term." "Should one of these services become temporarily unavailable on a particular digital channel, the bank will ensure that the service is available on an alternative digital channel," DBS said.

According to MAS requirements, any unscheduled downtime for a critical service affecting a bank's operations or service to customers must not exceed four hours within any 12-month period. If needed, branches will be opened on Sundays and public holidays as an alternative service channel, it said.

“We are deeply sorry for the digital disruptions. Over the years, DBS has focused on digital transformation so as to make banking simple, seamless and effortless. However, we acknowledge that we must now do better to deliver on this, and are taking a multitude of actions across technology governance, people/leadership, systems and processes," he added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: WP Youth Wing ‘looks toward the future’ with Pritam Singh, new president Nathaniel KohNathaniel Koh succeeds Nicole Seah, the former Youth Wing president who resigned in July

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: MAS bars DBS from new business acquisitions for 6 months after repeated banking service disruptionsDBS, Singapore’s largest lender, is also required to pause all non-essential IT changes for six months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: MAS bans DBS from new business ventures, non-essential IT changes for 6 months after disruptionsSINGAPORE - For six months, DBS Bank will have to suspend non-essential changes to its IT systems, and will not be allowed to take on new business ventures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Space for ceasefires to negotiate the release of hostages: ProfessorYael Aronoff, Serling Chair in Israel Studies and Professor of International Relations at Michigan State University, explains the possibility of a ceasefire at this stage in the Israel-Hamas war and the challenges associated with moving towards peace.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: MAS bars DBS from new business acquisitions for 6 months after repeated banking service disruptionsDBS, Singapore’s largest lender, is also required to pause all non-essential IT changes for six months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕