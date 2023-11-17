HEAD TOPICS

DBS Bank Helps Singaporeans with Retirement Planning

straits_times1 min.

DBS, Singapore's largest consumer bank, is developing sophisticated capabilities to help Singaporeans plan for retirement and manage the risks of outliving resources or savings. With rising inflation as a significant risk, the bank aims to start customers on retirement planning early.

DBS Bank, Singapore, Retirement Planning, Financial Plans, Life Expectancy, Inflation, Consumer Bank

As the average life expectancy of people in Singapore increases, so too does the need for retirement planning. Being Singapore’s largest consumer bank, DBS is on a mission to help people realise their ideal lifestyles after retirement, by developing sophisticated capabilities that effectively map out personalised and trackable financial plans for each customer.

With one in four Singaporeans slated to turn 65 years old by 2030, the bank believes in starting its customers on retirement planning early, says Mr Nelson Neo, head of the retail consumer segment at DBS. “The longevity (of Singaporeans) creates the need to manage risks of outliving resources or savings for individuals,” he says, highlighting rising inflation as a “significant risk on individual cash flow

Singapore Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.