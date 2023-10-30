David Cameron's Return to Government Raises Questions for Rishi Sunak

Former UK prime minister David Cameron’s return to government does very little to help Rishi Sunak going in to the next general election, says a University of Nottingham assistant professor in British politics. Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, Britain, November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKayFormer prime minister David Cameron’s return as foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak’s government was surprising, to say the least.

Only four former prime ministers have gone on to serve again in government, and none since Alec Douglas-Home returned as foreign secretary under Edward Heath in 1970. Sunak surely has more in mind than some shocked headlines, but working out the strategic thinking behind the move is perplexing for two reasons. First because Cameron is not a particularly popular politician. Second because, even setting that aside, he is the wrong kind of person to bring back to serve the Conservative strategy that has the best chance of working at the next general electio

