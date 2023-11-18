Dancing Char Kway Teow: A Hawker's Unique Twist on Local Cuisine

The 68-year-old’s stall Dancing Char Kway Teow lives up to its name. He tells 8days.sg why he dances at work and adds Ya Kun-style soft-boiled eggs to his CKT. Like its name implies, the stall’s owner, Chee Wei Liang, 68, puts on quite the show as he dances while whipping up plates of “healthier char kway teow”. Despite his age, Uncle is rather agile, shimmying to the beat of cha-cha music as he cooks.

The jovial hawker sways his hips, side steps and bops up and down — well, as best as he can for someone who’s busy frying char kway teow — all while expertly tossing his noodles in the wok. Fascinating. But impressive dancing skills aside, he’s also popular for his unique riffs on the local char kway teow. Each plate is topped with a soft-boiled egg or an omelette, and Wei Liang claims to be “the first in Singapore” to offer these dishes





