Daiso in South Korea recalls more than 50,000 pairs of bathroom slippers due to chemical hazard

Available in retail stores since October 2022, the slippers were found to contain excessive levels of lead and cadmium as well as phthalates, substances that are used to increase plastic durability, the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards said in a recall notice on Sunday.

All three substances present considerable health risks, particularly to children, the government-affiliated body under the Trade Ministry added. Lead exposure, even in low amounts, can impact cognitive development in children. Cadmium intake can lead to severe stomach irritation. While the full effects of phthalate exposure are still being studied, it is known to affect the male reproductive system.In addition to the Daiso slippers, the recall notice also identified another product from a different manufacturer, involving another 44,000 pairs of bathroom slippers that also contained lead and phthalates beyond safe levels.

This incident marks another instance of sweeping homeware recalls in South Korea because of chemical hazards. A similar incident occurred in 2019 when plastic baby bathtubs containing hormone-disrupting chemicals at 600 times the safe limit led to a collective lawsuit involving nearly 4,000 individuals.

