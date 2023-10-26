Daily roundup: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine- and other top stories today

2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine

So much so that the 71-year-old veteran actor spared no expense in expressing it — to the tune of 104,000 baht (S$3,900), to be exact... »He bit off more than he can chew when he took on six people alone — Ip Man, he certainly isn't.

A fight broke out between a man and a cleaner inside a public toilet at Punggol Park, with the man subsequently assaulting passers-by who tried to intervene, reported 8world. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Oct 25) morning at about 8am... »In a city like Singapore where everything is fast-paced, it's hard to live a slow life. However, every once in a while, a unique chance arises for one to enjoy living away from the hustle and bustle of the city. headtopics.com

Just yesterday (Oct 25), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) shared a 46-second video on TikTok, offering a sneak peek of a property located at 76 Jalan Hitam Manis... »

Read more:

asiaonecom »

2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan ShrineRichard Low has much to be grateful for. So much so that the 71-year-old veteran actor spared no expense in expressing it — to the tune of 104,000 baht (S$3,900), to be exact. The money was spent on a ceremony at Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine on Tuesday (Oct 24). It was held to express his gratitude for the fulfilment of... Read more ⮕

Commentary: Bangkok mall shooting highlights growing threat of modified gunsModified and homemade weapons are part of a rising cottage industry of firearms for criminal and terrorist networks, says RSIS’ Rueben Dass. Read more ⮕

Toyota MR2 is reborn as a futuristic electric coupe codenamed FT-SeElectricity meets excitement in Toyota's future GR sports car for motorheads. The Toyota FT-Se is a pure two-seater BEV (battery electric vehicle) which takes full advantage of its low-down, probably centrally-mounted battery pack to create a low-slung body with low drag and a suitably low centre of gravity. Read more ⮕

BNM chief: No economic crisis in M’sia despite ringgit hitting all-time low“... although we have touched the Asian Financial Crisis level, we are not in a crisis. It is different from what we experienced in the past,” he said Read more ⮕

Foxconn founder Terry Gou lies low in Taiwan election as China tax probe reverberatesTAIPEI : After mastering making iPhones, Taiwan's Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, wanted to turn his entrepreneurial skills elsewhere - to be the island's next president.But three months out from the election, Gou, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $6. Read more ⮕

Fund tracking inverse of bitcoin futures hits all-time low as cryptocurrency ralliesThe ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which allows traders to bet on a fall in bitcoin futures, hit a record low on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency surged on growing optimism that the launch of an exchange-traded fund tracking bitcoin is imminent. Read more ⮕