Dad 'abandons' son in public to teach him a lesson, gets slammed by netizens

Since his son was "too engrossed with the games and didn't want to leave", Lee decided to sneak away. The video, under his account name Familee1985, was captioned: "Go and find a new family, my son. I will miss you."Wanting to make it a teachable moment, Lee left Daken alone at the truck exhibition and hid behind one of the pillars at the library.The 30-second clip shows Daken running out of the truck exhibition upon realising that he was alone. He can then be seen looking around desperately hoping to find his dad.
Even though Lee can see that Daken was panicking, he decides to stay out of sight to observe how his son responds to the situation. Unable to find his dad, Daken reaches for his phone. But at that moment, he spots his father hiding behind a pillar and looks relieved.Garnering 186,000 views within a day, Lee's video received 144 comments, with many criticising his parenting style.
There were some users who however agreed with Lee's parenting, stating that it is "Asian parenting" and that it worked for them as a child. Many also commented that "Singapore is safe" and that Lee was always keeping a lookout for his son from the sidelines.the ability to perceive, understand, and effectively respond to one's situation"It's important for him to know that he needs to be aware of his surroundings at all times, especially when he's in a public place," the digital marketing manager added.
