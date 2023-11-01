Dad 'abandons' son at National Library to teach him a lesson; gets mixed reactions online

Daken, it seems, was too engrossed with the interactive game stations on hand and “didn’t want to leave”, Lee said."Go and find a new family, my son. I will miss you”, he wrote in the video, posted under his account name Familee1985.Chinese pianist Liu Shikun, 84, welcomes second child with 47-year-old wifeThe clip shows Daken running out of the exhibition upon realising he’s been left behind. He looks around desperately for his dad.

After a few panicky seconds, the boy reaches into his pocket for his phone. At that moment, he spots his father hiding behind a pillar and looks relieved.There were some who agreed with the move, adding that such an incident “educated” them when they were kids., Lee, a digital marketing manager, said he wanted to teach Daken about situational awareness – the ability to perceive, understand, and effectively respond to one's situation.

Aware that the video received mixed responses, Lee said he understood how some might not agree with his parenting style,"as they may not be familiar with how safe Singapore is"."We would remain close by in case he needed us."

