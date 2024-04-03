Cyborg Cockroaches Developed for Search and Rescue Missions

A group of cockroaches fitted with infrared cameras and sensors are being developed for search and rescue missions. These live insect-hybrid robots, called cyborg cockroaches, are able to navigate tiny spaces and detect life using minimal power.

Developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), these robots provide critical information to front-line responders in emergency situations.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S’pore’s cyborg cockroaches show how they help in rescue missionsThe insect-hybrid robots are under development for use in search and rescue missions.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Insect-Hybrid Robots Developed for Search and Rescue MissionsA group of insect-hybrid robots, resembling cockroaches, are being developed for search and rescue missions. Equipped with infrared cameras and sensors, these robots can navigate small spaces and detect life in emergency situations such as earthquakes.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

UK homes have worst value for money in developed world: StudyLONDON: Britain's housing stock offers the poorest value for money among advanced nations, according to a study published on Monday (Mar 25) warning that the crisis-hit sector will loom large over this year's election.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New Benchmark to Improve Employee Well-being Being Developed in SingaporeA local charity in Singapore, Workwell Leaders (WWL), is developing a benchmark to help employers enhance the well-being of their staff and demonstrate the business value of doing so. The benchmark will track the impact of changes made to workplace behaviors, workload, work design, team collaboration, and a sense of belonging on workers. WWL aims to identify best practices for local organizations to benchmark against and plans to release its findings by the end of 2024 or in 2025.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapses after S’pore-flagged ship collision; search under way for survivorsBALTIMORE – A container ship smashed into a four-lane bridge in the US port of Baltimore in darkness on March 26, causing it to collapse and sending cars and people plunging into the river below. Rescuers pulled out two survivors, one in a “very serious condition” and...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

6 presumed dead after crippled Singapore-flagged cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge; search suspendedBALTIMORE — Six workers were missing and presumed dead from a bridge that collapsed in Baltimore Harbour early on Tuesday (March 26) after a massive cargo ship crippled by a power loss rammed into the structure, forcing the closure of one of the busiest ports on the US Eastern Seaboard.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »