Customer asks for takeaway chilli at AMK dim sum stall, ends up shouted at: 'I was called cheapskate'

A dim sum stall customer asked for takeaway chilli sauce to go with his food, not expecting it to turn into a big thing.It happened at the $1.50 Dim Sum stall in the coffee shop at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 in the evening of Oct 25."I requested another small plastic bag for some chilli sauce since I was taking away my food. The stall helper, a lady, repeatedly said no. The chilli could not be packed and could only be eaten as dine-in, she said.

"If I wanted the chilli to take away, I must purchase their canned chilli for $5.50. I said I needed only a little, but the girl aggressively shouted at me in Mandarin: 'If you can’t afford to eat, then don’t eat.'"

The Stomper said another woman working at the stall pointed at the CCTV camera above their heads and threatened the Stomper. "She said their boss was watching if I were to steal the chilli. I could not believe that I was being called a cheapskate."