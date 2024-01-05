Customer accuses Hair Quarters of overcharging and manipulating reviews

In an earlier Stomp report, the woman said she visited Hair Quarters at Pavilion on Dec 22 and confirmed with the salon's staff that the Korean perm she wanted was 550RM ($157). However, she was shocked when she was charged over 900RM ($257) for a setting perm and said at no point was it communicated to her how much it would cost.

She also said that the salon did not inform her that they would be doing a setting perm and that the stylist admitted to her that he failed to inform her of the price but refused to refund her the price difference. She added that when she posted a Google review on her experience, it 'vanished' and instead, noticed an influx of positive reviews by one person. Hair Quarters Malaysia reached out to Stomp and issued a media statement in which they said:"We have been informed of a recent Stomp article that casts our establishment in a negative light, based on one customer's perspective that they were 'cheated' by our pricing





