Cromwell European REIT sells office asset in Warsaw for $23.1m

Cromwell European REIT (CEREIT) has divested an office asset in Warsaw, Poland for $23.1m. The property, Grojecka 5 (G5), was sold at a 7.5% premium to its latest valuation despite the illiquidity in the Central European real estate markets.

The office building has a net lettable area of 10,864 sqm, eight floors, and 105 parking spaces. Solida Capital Europe acquired the asset, with a portion of the purchase price to be paid at a later date.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keppel REIT acquires 50% stake in 255 George Street in Sydney for $321.0mpstrongThe freehold Grade A office building has a committed occupancy rate of 93%./strong/p pKeppel REIT has deepened its partnership with Mirvac Funds Management Australia Limited with the acquisition of a 50% stake in 255 George Street, a freehold Grade A office building in Sydney, Australia, for A$363.8m ($321.0m).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Keppel REIT to acquire 50% interest in Sydney office building for S$321MThe property enjoys a prime location along George Street, ensuring high visibility and ease of access via various transportation modes

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Keppel DC REIT’s NPI down 3% in 2023pstrongGross revenue for the period increased 1.4%./strong/p pKeppel DC REIT posted a net property income of $244.9m in FY2023, 3% lower than the $252.5m in FY2022./p pIts distributable income also declined 9.3% YoY to $167.7m from $184.8m in the previous year./p pMeanwhile, gross revenue for the period increased 1.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

ESR-LOGOS REIT secures $200m sustainability-linked loanpstrongThis is the company’s first sustainability-linked facility./strong/p pESR-LOGOS REIT, through its trustee Perpetual (Asia) Limited, entered a $200m sustainability-linked loan from various banks which will be used for general corporate funding.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Manulife US REIT taps John Casasante as CEO and CIOpstrongCasasante’s appointment is still subject to regulatory approval./strong/p pManulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US REIT) has appointed John Casasante to serve as both Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Eastern European women get men to buy special $100 drinks for their company in Boat QuayForeigners have been spotted working illegally in the Boat Quay area, even as the authorities continued their crackdown on illicit activities at entertainment outlets around Singapore.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »