Just a few days before British children were supposed to return to school after the summer holidays, the Education Ministry ordered urgent inspections of schools built with RAAC. (Jacob King/PA via AP)They were constructed with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, which was cheaper and quicker to install than concrete, back when the country was rebuilding after World War II.

That meant school administrators across the country had to announce that pupils would not be able to return as planned, in some cases with just a day’s warning. “The buildings are completely unsuitable for use now. And we need something as soon as possible so that our kids can be in school all the time.”The fact that the dangers of RAAC installations had already been known for years has incensed parents, and also provided ammunition for the opposition Labour Party.

With the material already in use across hundreds of public buildings, and possibly far more private ones, experts at the university have been drafted in to determine how to inspect them. "As the material ages, its properties might change, the performance will change, and the way it behaves as well will change in this structure," Prof Cavalaro said.

Like any material, the way RAAC behaves can change over time if it is neglected, abused or overloaded.Loughborough University’s professor of construction engineering and management Chris Gorse told CNA: “Through the research, what we realised is that there were problems with the manufacture of RAAC. Particularly, where the reinforcement bar is positioned over the bearing.