Criminal Legal Aid Recipients Barred from Casinos and Online Gambling in Singapore

Individuals receiving government-funded criminal defence aid in Singapore are now prohibited from visiting casinos, jackpot machine rooms, and having online gambling accounts with Singapore Pools.

