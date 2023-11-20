CPF Fund Withdrawal Limit Set at S$2,000 a Day for Members Aged 55 and Older

CPF fund withdrawal to be limited to S$2,000 a day for members aged 55 and older. The CPF Board has implemented new security measures to protect members from scams. The default daily withdrawal limit can be adjusted online, but any increases will require Singpass Face Verification and a 12-hour cooling period. Members can disable online withdrawals by activating the CPF Withdrawal Lock.





YahooSG » / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I was clearly alone': Grab passenger calls out 'dishonest' driver for charging $2 child seat feeDespite having no children and travelling alone, a Grab passenger was charged $2 for a child booster seat. The unhappy passenger, Tan Loon Tze, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 25) to air his grievances regarding a 'dishonest' driver who had added the additional booster seat fee to his ride.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Grab passenger charged extra $2 for child booster seat -- but says he was travelling aloneA Grab passenger was shocked and confused when he was charged an additional $2 for a child booster seat when he was actually travelling alone.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 10. / 23,4375 Read more »

Google agrees to invest up to $2 billion in OpenAI rival AnthropicAlphabet's Google has agreed to invest up to $2 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.Google has invested $500 million upfront into the OpenAI rival and agreed to add $1.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Man offered S$2 to sex worker instead of agreed fee in repeat offence, gets jailThe Australian woman, who was in Singapore for a holiday, charged S$700 per hour.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

AMD forecasts $2 billion sales of AI chips, helping shares rebound:Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday forecast $2 billion in sales in 2024 from a chip that aims to compete with Nvidia in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, helping shares recover after a quarterly outlook missed expectations.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

CPF Board’s new nationwide project aims to get members prepared with better retirement plans“It is important for Singaporeans... to know and understand how much they will need in the future, and how they can build up the funds to get there.”

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »