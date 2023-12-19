Covid-19 Infections Plateau in Singapore

Covid-19 infections in Singapore have plateaued over the past week, with a seven-day moving average of 7,870 on Dec 12 decreasing slightly to 7,730 on Dec 17. Experts believe that the numbers may be confounded by Christmas parties and it is too early to determine if the peak has been reached. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also been reported. The Ministry of Health is providing daily updates on the situation.





