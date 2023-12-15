Covid-19 cases in S’pore top 56,000 in first week of December, people urged to wear masks in crowded places

Covid-19 infections in Singapore surged to 56,043 in the first week of December, marking a 75% increase compared to the previous week. The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that daily updates will be provided starting from December 19. MOH urged the public to wear masks in crowded places, even if they are not sick, particularly indoors or around vulnerable individuals.

To accommodate more Covid-19 patients, a second treatment facility will be opened at Singapore Expo Hall 10, in addition to the existing facility at Crawfurd Hospital





