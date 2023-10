COVID-19 Archives - The Independent Singapore News

Aiah BathanDespite current COVID-19 wave being the highest since March, Ong Ye Kung says it’s not as severe as Omicron outbreak earlier in the yearDespite Rising Omicron Sub-Variants, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Says No Need for Tighter COVID Measures; Netizens Speculate Post-NDP & F1 Adjustments

Aiah BathanDespite current COVID-19 wave being the highest since March, Ong Ye Kung says it’s not as severe as Omicron outbreak earlier in the yearDespite Rising Omicron Sub-Variants, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Says No Need for Tighter COVID Measures; Netizens Speculate Post-NDP & F1 Adjustments

Lee Kuan Yew Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Straits Times Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Lee Hsien Loong Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Sports Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Fashion Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕