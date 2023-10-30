Couple gets duped by property agent even after viewing Newton apartment twice

The couple had signed the lease after viewing the Newton apartment twice.They thought they had found their dream flat, but found themselves victims of a rental scam instead.visiting the rental apartment twice, a couple lost $5,000Wang, who is in his 40s, shared that he and his wife had started looking for a new apartment in October as the lease of their current HDB flat expires in December.

After his wife chanced upon a property agent's Facebook post about three-room HDB flats for rent in Toa Payoh, they contacted the male agent — who claimed to be part of a real estate agency — through WhatsApp.

"When we contacted him, he said that the flat has already been rented out and introduced us to another Newton condo apartment with a monthly rent of $2,500," Wang recalled."After viewing the apartment twice, we were very satisfied with our new residence and decided to move in," said Wang. headtopics.com

He was then sent an electronic lease agreement to sign and told to pay a security deposit of two months' rent. According to Wang, the lease was signed last Monday (Oct 23) after he paid the deposit, and the two parties agreed that the couple would move in on Dec 15.But when he enquired about other issues such as the payable stamp duty, the property agent deflected his questions and said that it would be handled closer to the move-in date.Seeing that the agent had not responded after a long period of time, Wang lodged a police report on Friday (Oct 27).

During their first viewing, the agent reportedly said that he was busy serving other customers. The second time, the agent reportedly said that he was attending to family matters in Malaysia and could not accompany them again. headtopics.com

Instead, the couple were received by an intermediary agent on behalf of the real estate agency, who had the key to the apartment and unlocked the door for their visits.

Couple fell into rental scam despite inspecting house twice and verifying real estate agent’s licenseMrs Wang saw a Facebook advert for a three-room HDB flat for rent in the Toa Payoh area. Interested, she contacted the agent on WhatsApp - a man who claimed to be employed by real estate firm Propnex. Read more ⮕

Mum who paid $31k to stay at Newton confinement centre says newborn contracted Covid-19 thereA mother who forked out over $31,000 for a stay at a luxury confinement centre was left sorely disappointed by the service she received, adding that her newborn daughter had also contracted Covid-19 there. Read more ⮕

Gateway remains Healthway's shareholder despite exit offerpstrongHealthway Medical applied for delisting on 26 October 2023./strong/p pHealthway Medical Corporation revealed that Gateway remains its shareholder even as it offered to a href="https://sbr.com.sg/healthcare/news/healthway-medical-delist-sgx"delist from the bourse. Read more ⮕

New Zealand PM praises resilient All Blacks despite World Cup final lossNew Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins praised the All Blacks for their resilience and determination despite seeing Ian Foster's side slip to a narrow defeat against South Africa in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

New Zealand PM praises resilient All Blacks despite World Cup final lossNew Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins praised the All Blacks for their resilience and determination despite seeing Ian Foster's side slip to a narrow defeat against South Africa in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMarcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby. Read more ⮕