Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG's new space at Robertson Quay is more representative of its personality and vegetable-focused cooking philosophy. (Photos: CNA/Kelvin Chia, CNA/May Seah)From a cosy 16-seater with mood lighting at Duxton Road, Restaurant JAG has transformed into a bigger, brighter and fuller form at Robertson Quay.

When they were looking for a new place due to tenancy issues and a desire to expand, Gillon came across a picture of the space at STPI. “I saw that the windows were beautiful”, and was sold, he said. The new Restaurant JAG is in a restored 19th-century warehouse overlooking the river. (Photo: CNA/Kelvin Chia)

At the previous space, “I think we killed over 50 plants there – there was just no light,” Tyagi lamented. He brought up examples of restaurants in other parts of the world where “you walk in and you can immediately tell what that person is doing – it’s the universe you walk into. You know this place celebrates kinki, or you walk in and know that this place celebrates aubergine. For us, at Duxton Road, that was lacking.” headtopics.com

Gillon himself was born in Normandy and in his fond recollections of his grandmother’s traditional dishes, it’s always the vegetables that stand out. In her pot-au-feu, for instance, the carrots, onions, celeriac, parsnips and Jerusalem artichokes hold the most memories for him. “I have the recipe, but I can never make it the same,” he said.As a chef, “I find excitement in whatever flavour I can bring out from that vegetable that will make the overall dish fuller.

