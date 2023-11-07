Coroner calls for action following ice hockey player's death

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) has been called upon to take urgent action following the death of Nottingham Panthers' player Adam Johnson. Johnson, 29, died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a match against Sheffield Steelers. The coroner overseeing the inquest into his death has raised concerns about the lack of neck guards or protectors and has called for their mandatory use to prevent future deaths.

The EIHA has responded by making neck guards mandatory for all on-ice activities from January 1

