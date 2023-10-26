Converted winger Jordan feasts on tries to prove NZ critics wrong

Jordan, whose career has been hampered by migraine-related issues, scored a hat-trick in the semi-final thrashing of Argentina to match the record mark of eight tries at a single World Cup set by Jonah Lomu (1999), Bryan Habana (2007) and Julian Savea (2015).

His fullback background also makes him a considerable asset to defend on high balls - one of fellow finalists South Africa's main weapons against France and England in the quarter and semi-finals. "Richie has put me over for that many tries over the course of my career, so no issues there," he said.

"It is pretty humbling to be honest. When you think about those guys, they were all huge legends of the game and particularly in the position I play, really trail-blazed the way to play the game as a winger. So it's pretty cool," Jordan said. headtopics.com

But he is not obsessed with numbers, and that is possibly what makes him so lethal as he focuses on the big picture, making him a danger across the whole field. On Saturday, when New Zealand take on defending champions South Africa in a final that will crown the first four-time world champions, Jordan will need his best tactical abilities to break the Springboks' defence.

