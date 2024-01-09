Controversial Essay on Taylor Swift's Sexuality Sparks Backlash

A lengthy essay speculating over superstar Taylor Swift’s sexuality has triggered anger online, with some social media users calling for its retraction. The 5,000-word guest column published in The New York Times’ opinion pages on Jan 4 suggests the wildly popular singer is sending veiled signals to her fans that she is queer, despite identifying publicly as straight.

Neither The Times nor Swift’s representatives immediately responded to an AFP request for comment over the piece or the backlash. Speaking anonymously to CNN, a person in Swift’s camp called the column “invasive, untrue, and inappropriate”. The essay by Anna Marks, an editor for the NYT’s Opinion section, strings together a list of times Swift has seemingly suggested she is queer. “In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they are the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance,” Marks wrot





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.