Construction Sector Faces Increase in Workplace Injuries

The construction sector keeps making headlines for workplace deaths and injuries. These can be prevented if developers take the lead. Just some months back, a structure collapsed in Tanjong Pagar, trapping a migrant worker under the rubble and killing him. The construction sector can be particularly dangerous. In 2022, this sector reported 157 major workplace injuries – 31 more than in 2021, marking a 25 per cent jump – according to the Ministry of Manpower.

