Construction of Cross-Border Rail Link in Singapore Progressing

Since construction of a cross-border rail link began three years ago, an empty plot of land next to Woodlands North MRT station has been transformed into a sprawling construction site bustling with activity. Measuring about 30ha, or the size of about 42 football fields, this is where 40,000 people are expected to pass through daily when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link starts operations at the end of 2026.

More than a thousand workers have been employed to work on the Singapore end of the rail link, with this number expected to increase as construction intensifies. Before actual construction work at the Woodlands North site began, hard granite in the area had to be blasted away using explosives, with precautions taken so that the demolition works would not affect operations on the adjacent Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). Sensors and other instruments are used to monitor vibration and structural tilt, to make sure that the TEL station does not move excessively due to the ongoing constructio





