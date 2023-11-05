Conflict between Israel and Hamas continues amid calls for ceasefire

Smoke rises above the Gaza Strip as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues. Arab foreign ministers urge the US to push for a ceasefire, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismisses the idea, stating it would benefit Hamas. The death toll among Palestinian civilians continues to rise. Israel has launched airstrikes and a ground assault on Gaza, causing concern for humanitarian conditions in the area.

