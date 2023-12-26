Condominium Resale Prices in Singapore Continue to Rise

Condominium resale prices in Singapore continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month in November, with a 0.4% increase from the previous month and a 7.4% increase from the previous year. However, resale volumes were muted compared to October. The launch of three major non-landed developments in November had a spillover effect on the resale market, leading to a slight increase in volume.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese developer sees surge in sales for Johor Bahru condominium projectSales for the Princess Cove condominium project in Johor Bahru have picked up significantly in 2023, especially during the April to September period, due to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Nostalgia for Singapore's Christmas Light-UpsLooking back at the history of Christmas light-ups in Singapore's Orchard Road and the nostalgia associated with it.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore watchdog finds advertisement by Prism+ misleadingSingapore’s advertising standards watchdog has found an advertisement by local electronics company Prism+ “not acceptable” for its misleading claims about the environmental friendliness of its line of air-conditioners.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Airlines Resumes Operations of All 12 A380sSingapore Airlines has put all 12 of its Airbus A380s back into service as part of its fleet management strategy. The airline retired seven A380s in November 2020, reducing its fleet size to 12. The 12th A380 resumed flight operations on Dec 7 after three years and nine months.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore Expresses Concern over Humanitarian Situation in GazaSingapore has registered its grave concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire. The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Burhan Gafoor, spoke at a UN General Assembly emergency special session in New York, where delegates from over 20 nations voiced support for a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Way-Finding Signs Installed in Singapore City CentreNew way-finding signs have been installed in the city centre, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate. The Land Transport Authority is trialling this system in the Central area and Yishun for six to nine months.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »