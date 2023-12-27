Condominium Rental Prices in Singapore Continue to Fall

Industry watchers say rentals for private condominiums are expected to remain soft for the rest of the year, before potentially picking up in the first quarter of 2024. SINGAPORE - Condominium rental prices and volumes continued to fall in November to mark the fourth consecutive month of decline, while the Housing Board rental market showed signs of a slight recovery. Based on flash data from real estate portals SRX and 99.co released on Dec 27, condo rental prices dropped 1.

4 per cent in November from October, led by a 2 per cent fall in rents in the core central region (CCR) or prime areas, and rest of central region (RCR) or city fringes.Year on year, overall rents were still 6.3 per cent higher than November 2022 levels, with rents in the CCR growing 5 per cent, and those in the RCR rising 6.4 per cent. OCR rents were up 7.7 per cent. Mr Mark Yip, chief executive of property firm Huttons Asia, noted that condo rents for November represented the steepest decline since May 202





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Condominium Resale Prices in Singapore Continue to RiseCondominium resale prices in Singapore continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month in November, with a 0.4% increase from the previous month and a 7.4% increase from the previous year. However, resale volumes were muted compared to October. The launch of three major non-landed developments in November had a spillover effect on the resale market, leading to a slight increase in volume.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

COE prices fall in Singapore, but analysts warn of further volatilityPremiums for Certificates of Entitlement have fallen after peaking in October. Analysts tell CNA why prices dipped and what to expect in the coming months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Chinese developer sees surge in sales for Johor Bahru condominium projectSales for the Princess Cove condominium project in Johor Bahru have picked up significantly in 2023, especially during the April to September period, due to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's Hotel and Retail Sectors Expected to Perform Strongly in 2024Prime hotel, retail and rental accommodation sectors are expected to perform strongly next year in Singapore, according to Savills. The tourism rebound is seen as the major driver of opportunities in premium hotels and quality retail outlets. Savills remains bullish on Singapore's prime rental residential segment.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Tax increase may impact rental income for property investorsInvestors planning to purchase private homes for rental income may face challenges due to the hike in property taxes. Increased property taxes are likely to reduce rental income for landlords.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Revised Policies Lower Land Prices for Places of WorshipRevised policies aimed at lowering the price of land allocated to places of worship have taken effect. As of Oct 30, 32 religious organizations have applied to renew their leases, with 25 still being processed. The average rate paid by the seven religious organizations is around 47% less than the rates for new places of worship sites in recent tenders prior to the implementation of the revised framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »