Condo resale prices up in September, volume down 18.4% amid Hungry Ghost month

Condo resale prices rose by 0.8 per cent in September, a slower pace compared with the 1 per cent increase recorded in August.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said sales were noticeably slower as interest rates remain high and demand from foreigners has declined.

She attributed this to the hike in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates, as the core central region tends to see more interest from investors compared with other regions. Transactions by foreign buyers fell to 1.2 per cent of total resale volume in September, with only eight units sold, down from 2 per cent in August, said Ms Wong. headtopics.com

A unit at Goodwood Residence in Newton changed hands for $32 million, the highest transacted price in September.HDB resale prices climb 0.6% in August; record 54 units sold for at least $1 million each

This was part of a suite of cooling measures introduced in September 2022, which HDB said was a temporary measure to help moderate demand for resale flats.

