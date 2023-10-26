Condo resale prices increase by 7.6% YoY in September

Condo resale prices picked up in September, rising 0.8% MoM and 7.6% YoY, data from 99.co and SRX showed.

Across submarkets, the Rest of Central Region (RCR) posted the highest year-on-year increase in prices at 8.1% YoY, followed by Outside Central Region (OCR) (7.7%) and Core Central Region (CCR) (3.8% YoY).Meanwhile, the highest transacted price in the RCR is a unit at The Cascadia resold for $7.26m.Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine. headtopics.com

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.3 factors why Singaporeans are drawn to UK propertiesHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20243. 4 key goals wealthy families are prioritisingHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20243. headtopics.com

Read more:

SBRMagazine »

FCT's net property income rises 1.1% YoY to $129.6m in 2H23pstrongDespite the increase, it reported a 1.2% YoY lower DPU of $0.06020./strong/p pFrasers Centrepoint Trust posted a net property income (NPI) of $129.6m in the second half of financial year 2023 (2H23), translating to a 1.1% increase from 2H22./p pThe company also posted a 1.8% YoY higher gross revenue of $184.1m in 2H23. Read more ⮕

Private residential resale volume slips 12% YoY to 2,748 units in 3Q23pstrongFor 2023, OrangeTee expects resale volume to reach 10,000-12,000 units./strong/p pSlower sales during the seventh lunar month and elevated interest rates dragged the private residential resale volume down to 2,748 in 3Q23, or a 12% drop from 3Q22. Read more ⮕

CICT posts 0.6% YoY higher net property income of $275m in 3Q23pstrongThe REIT attributed its improved NPI to higher gross rental income./strong/p pCapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's (CICT) net property income rose 0.6% YoY to $275m in 3Q23, its latest financial update showed./p pIn a bourse filing, CICT attributed its improved NPI to the increase in its gross rental income. Read more ⮕

Mapletree Logistics Trust posts 0.9% YoY higher DPU of $0.02268 in 2QFY23/24pstrongThe REIT attributed the increase to contributions from acquisitions and divestment gains./strong/p pMapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) delivered a distribution per unit (DPU) of $0.02268 for 2QFY23/24, a 0.9% increase from 2QFY22/23./p pIn the same quarter, MLT posted a net property income of $161.98m (+1. Read more ⮕

Changi Airport’s passenger traffic reaches 4.87 million in SeptemberpstrongThe September 2023 record is 89% of the September 2019 level./strong/p pChangi Airport handled 4.87 million passengers in September 2023, or 89% of the passenger movements in the same month in 2019./p pFrom July to September (3Q23), Changi Airport saw 15.3 million passenger movements, 89% of the 3Q19 record. Read more ⮕

Indonesia budget surplus narrows as of end-SeptemberJAKARTA : Indonesia's budget surplus narrowed in the year to September to 67.7 trillion rupiah ($4.27 billion), or 0.32 per cent of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Wednesday, compared with a surplus of 147.2 trillion rupiah at the end of August. Read more ⮕