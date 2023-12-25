Condo Owner Loses Fight to Install Motorised Blinds on Balconies

The owner of a condominium unit off Stevens Road lost his fight to install motorised blinds on his balconies. The management corporation of the development refused his request due to the uniformity of the building appearance. Mounting any structure on common property walls would require approval by way of 90% of the votes at a residents' meeting.





stompsingapore » / 🏆 11. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Condo Developer Lowers Maintenance Fees After Residents ComplainThe condo’s developer has informed residents of lowered maintenance fees after they complained about being asked to pay more than double the amount originally marketed.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city as the UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

MOH explains process for awarding Covid-19 Resilience MedalsThe Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore explains its approach and process for awarding the Covid-19 Resilience Medals, acknowledging the whole-of-society effort in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks US military support in battle against RussiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets US lawmakers to request military and humanitarian aid in his fight against Russia.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Facebook and TikTok restrict record number of social media posts in MalaysiaFacebook owner Meta and China’s TikTok restricted a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, amid a jump in government requests to remove content.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Growing Consumer Emphasis on Community Engagement and Mental Health in Fitness JourneyFeeling welcomed into a community and having good mental health are among the primary considerations of consumers in choosing a gym, according to Luke Guanlao, Group CEO of Inspire Brands Asia and owner of Anytime Fitness and SUMHIIT Fitness in Asia.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »