Computer parts maker Logitech appoints Hanneke Faber as CEO

Board member Guy Getch will continue to serve as the interim CEO until the new appointment, the company said in a statement on Monday.In September, Logitech's co-founder Daniel Borel stepped up his call for the company to find a new chairperson, objecting to Wendy Becker's re-election to the role, saying the computer peripherals makers had lost its way under Becker.

Borel, who holds the honorary position of chairman emeritus and a 1.5 per cent stake at Logitech, had said the company has failed to reduce costs sufficiently and there had been a lack of succession planning to replace CEO Darrell.

Logitech has been suffering a downturn after riding a boom during the pandemic when people stocked equipment to work from home. The company lifted its full-year outlook last week after it upgraded its profit view and slowed the rate at which sales were falling in the second quarter ended Sept 30, and now expects full-year sales of US$4 billion (S$5.47 billion) to US$4.15 billion, up from its previous view of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

