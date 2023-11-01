Computer-led equity hedge funds beat human stock-pickers in October

Systematic long/short hedge funds, as the computer-led strategy is known, posted 4.97 per cent in gains last month, while fundamental long/short went down 0.66 per cent, the bank's prime services team wrote.

The systematic funds' performance was driven by asset selection, volatility and some crowned trades. In the case of the fundamental long/short funds, the detractor was their exposure to stock indexes. In October, the MSCI index of world stocks dropped 2.90 per cent.

In the year through October, systematic long/short gained 15.06 per cent, outpacing the 3.14 per cent in profits that fundamental long/short posted. As one of the world's biggest prime brokers for hedge funds, Goldman Sachs tracks its clients to show some trends in the industry.

The bank said that overall, hedge funds across different strategies more sold stocks in October than bought, a trend already seen in the two previous months. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China's new home prices rise for second month in October: SurveyBEIJING: China's new home prices rose for a second straight month in October, private-sector data showed on Wednesday (Nov 1), but analysts say more supportive measures will be needed in major cities to sustain the recovery. Prices rose 0.07 per cent on average month-on-month, widening an increase of 0.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: New York looks to legislate use of artificial intelligenceNew York City Mayor Eric Adams recently unveiled an action plan on the responsible use of innovative AI technology. However, he has been criticised for his own use of AI, with campaign groups concerned about how it can be used to mislead voters or spread misinformation.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China factory activity unexpectedly shrinks in October, dents recovery momentumBEIJING: China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday (Oct 31), underlining the challenge facing policymakers trying to engineer a durable economic recovery.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show OctoberSwiss club Basel's season has gone from bad to worse since it began in July, and with no goals scored in October, they were unable to announce a goal of the month winner on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indonesia October inflation inches up to 2.56%, within central bank targetJAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up to 2.56 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday (Nov 1), roughly in line with expectations and safely within the central bank's target range for 2023. A Reuters poll of economists had expected the consumer price index to have risen 2.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets divergeLONDON : Central banks across major developed economies in September delivered no rate hikes for the first time since January 2022 while emerging markets extended their split between easing in Latin America and much of central Europe and tightening in Asia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕