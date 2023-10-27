JOHOR BAHRU - Commuters who frequently use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru want more autogate lanes and toilets to make their trip across the Causeway smoother and more comfortable.

Those travelling by bus are required to go through immigration clearance on foot before walking to the bus depot located within the CIQ Complex. The 41-year-old, who works as a van driver, hopes the recent Budget 2024 allocation could be used to add more autogate facilities as this would ease staffing issues faced by the Immigration Department.

Mr Hang also hopes to see the border checkpoint go fully automated, much like what has been done at the Singapore checkpoint, which has allowed travellers to pass through the immigration clearance area within 15 minutes., Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will set up a single border agency and allocate RM20 million (S$5.7 million) for maintenance and repair as well as acquire assets at all international borders of the country. headtopics.com

“Previously, it took me more than one hour to pass through immigration but now, it has been cut down by half. Hopefully, the travel time can be further reduced with additional autogates.” She also suggested putting up clearer signboards to guide vehicles along the contra-lanes once they become a permanent fixture after the dry-run period.

“Currently, they have to walk a distance and use stairs to get to the toilet from the immigration clearance area for vehicles.

